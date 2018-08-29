Auburn, AL – The Auburn Tigers lost two games in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. Those defeats are last year’s SEC Championship game against Georgia and the Peach Bowl against UCF. The Tigers will try to break their losing streak in Georgia’s Capitol against Washington in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game. The Tigers are aware of their Mercedes Benz Stadium losing streak, but head coach Gus Malzahn is ready to turn the page for this season.
Tigers Ready To Turn The Page In Atlanta
