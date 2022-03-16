Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The spot light in March is usually on college basketball. This week a dozen of Auburn football players took the field in hopes of improving their chances of life as a professional football player.



Scouts from the NFL and the Canadian Football League showed up on the Plains for the annual Auburn Pro Day. 12 Auburn Tigers participated in a variety of drills to showcase their skills. Among the players that took the field included 1st Team All-American Roger McCreary, All-SEC Safety Smoke Monday, and the 2021 team captain Chandler Wooten.



The goal for these players was to leave one final impression on scouts in hopes that they’ll get a chance to live out a life long dream of being a pro ball player. They were all just hoping for one chance.



“I just want, that’s the most thing I’m looking forward to, just talking to the whole staff, to just say that we finally want you. That’s all I need. Just one change from a team and I’mma give them all I got, that’s all I need it at one call,” said McCreary.



“I know that I have the athletic ability. I may be at a smaller stature, but, you know, I still have the power and everything that I need intangibility wise. Football IQ. I have everything that I need to do to be able to show the coaches and the scouts out here that I can do everything they need me to do,” said Monday.