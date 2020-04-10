Tigers Would Feel Lost Without Season

The Auburn Tigers are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on September 5th, however some believe that could be jeopardy. The Coronaviurs pandemic has already canceled the annual A-Day. Some experts believe it could be tough to have a football season this fall. ESPN’s College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreith told TMZ that he doubts a full season could happen without a vaccine to protect players. He’s not the only that has shared this concern.

Auburn Athletic Director, Allen Greene, said in March that SEC leadership needs to take the Coronavirus pandemic seriously. The current Auburn football players are having meetings with the coaching staff remotely, and working out on their own. If the season is canceled many players would feel kind of lost.

“A fall without football it would leave many people around the South kind of lost. A lot of people looking for stuff to do. So I’m not sure on how that would work. Whatever happens it’s in God’s control so I’m really worried about it,” said Nix.

Without a spring football season teams can feel the pressure to get ready for the 2020 campaign. Junior linebacker KJ Britt didn’t want to comment on the rushed prep schedule but he’s ready to get back to the Plains and get to work.

“That’s above my pay grade right there. People just tell me, I just do what I’m told. I don’t know how the schedule is going to work. I really don’t know. I’m really not trying to know so I just know that we need to get back,” said Britt.

There are no current plans to cancel the college football season.