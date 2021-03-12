 

Tim Fanning Publishes “Serve To Lead 2”

Glenwood’s Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach Tim Fanning has just published his second book. It’s called “Serve To Lead 2”, a book he hopes can help hammer home his message about servant leadership. Coach Fanning found the inspiration for this book during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He said that in that uncertain time he found the time to really slow down and refine his message of leadership.


“Serving others is what all of us should be doing. It doesn’t matter if you’re a coach. It doesn’t matter if you work in television. If we do that in the end, that’s the path to a better world,” said Coach Fanning.


You can purchase a copy of the book on the website www.servetolead2.com

