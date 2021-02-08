 

Tom Brady apologized to Tyrann Mathieu after exchange during Super Bowl

Sports

by: Heidi Schmidt,

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Tyrann Mathieu and his public relations team confirmed to sister station WDAF that Tom Brady apologized to the Chiefs safety after the two clashed during the Big Game Sunday.

The two NFL stars had several on-field interactions during Super Bowl LV when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Emotions ran high during the game as the Chiefs struggled and were never able to get their offense going.

Mathieu tweeted about two of the interactions after the game Sunday night. At one point, the Buccaneers quarterback chased after Mathieu and confronted him, getting in his face.

Mathieu later said that Brady called him “something I won’t repeat.” Mathieu also said in a since-deleted tweet, “He’s clearly chasing me, but I got flagged.”

He has since deleted the tweets. Mathieu also declined to release a statement and turned down the request for an interview.

Brady hasn’t yet said anything publicly about the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 50°
Fair
Fair 0% 62° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 61% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 69° 57°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 62% 61° 46°

Saturday

54° / 33°
Showers
Showers 37% 54° 33°

Sunday

47° / 28°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
55°

53°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

52°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

6 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
41%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
42%
51°

53°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories