Tre Peterson’s story of excellence and perseverance

If you watch Columbus High football, Tre Peterson usually stands out pretty easily. His determination on the field makes his a force to deal with for his opponents. But off the field, he’s just as tenacious when it comes to his studies.

Peterson’s hard work on the football field and in the classroom has paved a bright future for him. He’ll attend Yale University on a football scholarship. While it may seem like a big change, he can’t wait to get there. Tre handled Yale’s stringent admissions process – the school has an acceptance rate near 5 percent with an average GPA over 4.1 – and the workload that comes with being the starter on a Georgia high school football team. Peterson says that faith and determination got him through it all.

“…believe in the man above, because regardless, you know as long as you continue to believe in him, then you can accomplish anything.” Columbus RB and Yale commit Tre Peterson

While many football players dream of playing for major Power 5 schools such as Auburn or Georgia, Tre felt like a chance at the Ivy League was just too good to pass up. While pursuing his dreams to play at the next level, Peterson has also dealt with heartbreaking tragedy as well. Two years ago, Tre lost his mom to a heart condition.

It gave me a different perspective on life. You can’t take anything for granted. One thing could be here, then in one second, it’s gone. Columbus RB and Yale commit Tre Peterson

Tre credits his determination to his mom. “That’s one thing I got from my mom to be determined. Regardless of what you’re doing just do it to the best of your ability. Regardless of that situation. you’re in that situation for a reason.” Peterson says.

We wish Tre the best of luck with the rest of his senior year and when he makes his way to Yale.