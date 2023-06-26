COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-hoots have had a great start to the season, currently sitting in first place. One of the staples of the team, Brian Trepanier has been with the team since it’s inception. On the contrary, his younger brother just joined the team. Connor Trepanier has been successful so far this year, holding a 2.13 ERA through 12.2 innings pitched.

The interesting thing about the two brothers being on the same team, is that this is their first time on a team together. I caught up with both of them about this special opportunity.

