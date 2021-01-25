 

Trio of Black assistants make history as Bucs coordinators

Sports

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Don Wright) / (AP Photo/File) / (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not only the first franchise to advance to a Super Bowl that’ll be played in its home stadium.

They also made history Sunday by becoming the first to reach the NFL title game with Black assistants leading the offense, defense and special teams.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and special teams coach Keith Armstrong were all hired by head coach Bruce Arians, who came out of retirement two years ago to take on the challenge of transforming the Bucs from perennial losers into championship contenders.

Arians’ staff also includes assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 73° 66°

Tuesday

72° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 78% 72° 57°

Wednesday

66° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 66° 35°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Friday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 34°

Saturday

62° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 52°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Showers
Showers 58% 68° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
64°

67°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
71°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
67°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
68°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

68°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
67°

68°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

69°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories