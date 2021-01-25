Troup County Girls Basketball Rising to the Challenge

Last year, it was the Troup County Lady Tigers that surprised everyone by making their run to the state championship game. But so far in the 2021 season, expectations are sky high for a team that returned most of their roster from last year. And as Head Coach Carla Thornton explains, they are rising to the challenge.

You know, last year, we went under the radar, and we just kinda handled our business. But this year, when everybody is watching every single thing you do, you know sometimes as teenagers that is a lot of pressure. But I think we’re starting to understand what it is people are looking for from us, what we’re capable of, still capable of. So it was different, for sure, starting off with a target on you, you’re going to get everybody’s best every game. Carla Thornton, Troup County Girls Basketball Head Coach

Now for the Lady Tigers, their focus is on themselves and taking things one game at a time and aiming for the title that eluded them one year ago.

We need to just go harder, work harder. Give it our all basically. Because last year we worked really hard and that’s what we need to do this year. Aniya Palmer, Troup County Junior Small Forward