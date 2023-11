LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Friday night will mark the 36th meeting between the Troup County Tigers and LaGrange Grangers, and it will be one with high stakes involved. The winner of the game will earn the #2 seed in Region 4-4A and host a playoff game. If Starr’s Mill loses to Whitewater, the winner of Troup/LaGrange will be the region champion.

