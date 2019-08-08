Troup County Tigers Preview

WRBL News 3’s Sports team is kicking off the 2019 high school football season in a special way this year with the inaugural PrepZone Kickoff. With the help of Budget Truck & Car Sales and Taylor Funeral Home, the PrepZone team of Rex Castillo, Justin Holbrock and Jack Patterson will get one on one time with some of your favorite high school teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Teams from both East Alabama and West Georgia will gather in the beautiful Chattahoochee Valley River Club in Uptown Columbus to talk about their high expectations for the 2019 football season. Check back on this website for interviews of your teams from the “2019 PrepZone Kickoff.”