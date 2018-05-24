Tua Tagovailoa puts family and faith first on his path to greatness

When Tua Tagovailoa looked off that Georgia safety in the National Championship game and threw a perfect pass to DeVonta Smith, his life changed forever.

But what didn’t change is Tua’s unwavering faith, his love for his family and his immense pride in his Samoan Culture.

Over the last few days I got a rare glimpse into all of it, as Tua made his first trip back to his homeland of Hawaii since that one stunning moment.

“It’s just always good to be back to where you’re from, where you grew up, where everything kind of started,” Tagovailoa said.

For Tagovailoa, that home is Ewa Beach, tucked away from the hustle and bustle along the leeward coast of Oahu.

“It’s been like that since we were little; the support system from the community,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s very family oriented down here, that’s the best way to describe it.”

On the day we spoke, that community support was on full display. The city threw a celebration for a hometown hero. Tua’s Samoan roots at the center of it all.

“I take a lot of pride in my culture,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m full Samoan – the culture is most definitely different here than it is up there.”

To get a true taste of the islands, the young quarterback and some of his Tide teammates took over the Polynesian Cultural Center where the quarterback was in rare form.

An hour down the island’s windward side, the cultural experience continued on sacred ground. We stood on 45 acres of breathtaking views and pure serenity: the Hawaiian Sovereignty Land in Waimanalo, which is only accessible with special permission.

For the Tagovailoa family, that permission came in the form of a personal invite from the Head of State.

“It is a huge honor and a blessing for us to be welcomed by Bumpy Kanahele and the rest of the Hawaiian Nation,” said Diane Tagovailoa, Tua’s mother.

“When people like Tua and the family and special people come from other places to check out a special place, I think that says it all,” Kanahele said.

Tua believes that Kanahele’s efforts are important to keeping Hawaii’s roots firm.

“Just what Uncle Bumpy is trying to do for the Hawaiians, to try to get the land back and whatnot, I think that’s something special,” Tua said. “And like he said, it doesn’t only take him, it takes him, his family, and the people of Hawaii who want it back, as well.”



Grandma Tagovailoa’s daughter Sai, and her husband Tuli, serve as the pastors at Message of Peace Ministry in Ewa Beach. Tua refers to his aunt and uncle as “Pastor Mom and Pastor Dad,” his spiritual parents. Tua’s faith runs deep.

“Throughout the Georgia game, I didn’t think that I was going to play,” Tua said. “Before I got the opportunity, I just thanked God for it and I said a little prayer before I went out of the locker room, before I went in, as well. All of my anxiety and nerves calmed down.”

Tua’s trip home was filled with inspirational speeches, signed autographs and pictures taken, but behind it all is a 6 a.m. silhouette on the shore of Ewa Beach. Every morning, offseason workouts run by the man at the center of Tua’s discipline.

“Was going to Alabama the right thing for me? Well we’re here right now, getting interviewed right now, so I would say yes,” Tua said. “But that really wasn’t my decision, that was my dad’s decision. That’s something my dad wanted for me, and if that’s something my dad wanted then that’s something that I wanted.”

Values passed down from one man to another.

“It’s all about giving back and being obedient to the things that will make you successful in life,” said Galu, Tua’s father.

As for Tua himself, he’s thankful to have the talent to give back to his family.

“I’ve been blessed with talent,” Tua said. “I’ve been blessed with some talent, but just being able to see the God’s hand unfold and it’s amazing.”

Football may have added fame to the Tagovailoa name, but it doesn’t define it.

You see, in Samoan Culture it’s a great honor to have your name known, not because it highlights the individual, but because an entire village is glorified as one.

Kind of sounds similar to the “process.”