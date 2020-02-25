Two Kendrick Cherokees Sign With Columbus Cardinals

The Kenrick Cherokees played plenty of Friday Night football games under the lights of AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. Two Kendrick football players will continue to play under those lights after they cross the graduation stage. Rashawn Hill and Bacari McBride signed with the Columbus Cardinals football program.

The Columbus Cardinals are part of the Southeastern Athletic Conference and the team operates with an online college course. The Southeastern Athletic Conference is not governed by the NCAA. However this program will also Rashawn and Bacari to take online classes while play games with other football players in the SEAC. It operates in a similar way a Junior College Program would operate. Hill believes this is the correct next step for his athletic career.

“It’s a blessing. I’ve been wanting this since I was little. It’s great thing, a goal that I achieved and just keep doing what I love to do,” said Hill.

For more information about the SEAC and the Columbus Cardinals click the following link: https://sea-conference.com/