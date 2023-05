COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Shaw High School hosted a signing for two student athletes on Monday. Candace Calhoun and Gabrielle Johnson both committed to Point University, however they will be playing different sports. While Calhoun committed for Soccer, Johnson will be playing Flag Football at Point. Congrats to both of these students on the start of their college careers.

You can hear from both Candace Calhoun and Gabrielle Johnson in the video player above.