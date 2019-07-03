U19 Team USA Rallies To 4-0

Columbus, Georgia – The U19 Team USA team continued their undefeated streak at the 2019 USA Softball International Cup Tuesday afternoon. The Americans shut out the Philippines 7-0. In their second match up the young Americans were kept in check for 4 innings against China. Then in the top of the 5th inning Team USA exploded for a 7 run inning. The rally was sparked by Newnan, Georgia native Charla Echols who drove in two runs with a triple. Next up for the U19 Team USA squad is a match up with Mexico and then squaring off against the main Team USA team.