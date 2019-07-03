U19 Team USA Rallies To 4-0

Columbus, Georgia - Team USA U19 National Team had to shake off a shut out defeat to Mexico and face the Women's National Team in their second match up on Wednesday. The young Americans got on the board first when Bailey Dowling got the first RBI of the game in the first inning. Team USA finally scored their first run when Valerie Arioto crushed a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

This game needed extra innings to find a winner. In the top of the 10th, Team USA plated 4 runs which was highlighted by Kelsey Stewart's two-run bomb to extend the lead to 5-1 over Team USA U19. Team USA improved to 6-0 in the International Cup, while the U19 squad falls to 4-2.