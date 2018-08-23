UGA’s Quarterback Competition Still Open

In the second week of the high school football season WRBL set up a tailgate at the historic Heritage Bowl. The longtime rivalry game between the Carver Tigers and the Spencer Greenwave has been dominated by the Tigers. Carver has won the last 19 of the 20 Heritage Bowls.

Sports Reporter Justin Holbrock, joined by the Carver cheerleaders, breaks down how the Greenwave hoped to finally break out their losing streak in one of the most anticipated games of the regular season.