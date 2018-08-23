Athens, GA – Jake Fromm led the Georgia Bulldogs to the National Championship Game as a true freshman last season. Many would believe that Fromm would be a shoe in for the UGA starting quarterback job, but that’s not the case. Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart says there is no set plan at quarterback. Coach Smart did confirm that Fromm is taking most of the reps with the starting offense, but Justin Fields is getting a good amount of reps too. Coach Smart wants all of his signal callers to be ready when called upon, a lesson he learned from last season.
UGA’s Quarterback Competition Still Open
