BIRMINGHAM AND MONTGOMERY (WRBL) – The final day of the AHSAA Elite Eight saw three area teams with the chance to join the Central Boys and Lanett Girls among the state’s final 48 teams.

The Valley Boys and Loachapoka Girls both won their regionals to earn spots in Birmingham next week, while the Loachapoka Boys saw their season come to an end. You can catch all the highlights and a look at our area Final Four teams in the video player above.