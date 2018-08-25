Sports

Valley Rams upset defending state champion Lanett

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 06:05 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 06:05 PM EDT

Lanett -- The Valley Rams upset defending state champion Lanett 28-22 at Morgan-Washburn Stadium.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories