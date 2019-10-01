Vikings look to bring Broochelli Jug back to Pacelli

The Glenwood Gators are off to a fast and dominant start this season. Jason Gibson’s Gators have a 5-1 overall record, and they are lighting up the score board. Glenwood is averaging 36.5 points this season. Their powerful offense has been led by junior running back Kye Robichaux, but head coach Gibson also credits his 17 seniors for leading the Gators to new heights. The way this team is playing the Gators believe they can raise a State Championship Trophy at the end of the season. The Gators also have a powerful motto to keep reminding them about their ultimate dream.

“It’s very realistic. Our whole motto has been ‘One More Yard.” Last year we were one yard away from being there. Those kids haven’t forgotten about it. I have not forgotten about it. It still sits in the back of our minds. Some days you forget about it. I mean some days you kind of let it slip your mind. But it’s always been one more yard,” said Head Coach Jason Gibson.