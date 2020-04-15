Virtual Coaches Clinic Huge Hit

“One percent better everyday.” That’s the motto that Pacelli Boys Basketball Head Coach Corry Black not only coaches by, but he lives by. Basketball is a major part of his life, and Coach Black has been giving back to the game he loves in droves. Since the beginning of the COVID 19 Outbreak, the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia, one of many groups that Coach Black is a part of, has been offering weekly virtual coaching clinics to coaches around the state and beyond.



“We’re probably averaging 75 to 100 coaches per session. Coaches, we always talk about kids need to get in the gym and get better. Well guess what? They can’t get in the gym and get better right now. Sometimes as coaches, we don’t look at the ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘What can we do as a coach to get better during this time?’,” said Coach Black.

The learning doesn’t stop there. Coach Black’s “CB Hoops” organization has also been helping players during this time. This weekend originally scheduled to be a massive high school player showcase, with dozens of coaches in attendance. Instead, Coach Black has put the work to bring the showcase to the coaches.

“These kids, coaches, parents can send me their information and I will distribute that information to every college coach in the country. I probably got 4 to 500 kids on that list that I just send out for free. Just so those caoches can watch film on that kid. Get some information on that kid and hopefully, we’ve had some success stories of a couple kids that got offers just off me sending that information out to coaches,” said Black.