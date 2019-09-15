Columbus, Ga. — A group of military veterans as well as local civilians gathered Saturday to raise awareness for suicide prevention by putting on the first-ever “Warriors on the Water.”

The event was hosted by the “Team River Runner” chapter out of Fort Benning with the purpose of learning more about the causes suicide, how to help prevent it and reach out to veterans in the area.

150 tickets were donated by various organizations allowing veterans to go rafting down the Chattahoochee River and all the money raised went to nonprofits that support veterans — including the causes of Marc Manilla and Justin Miller.

Click here to donate to “Team River Runner,” and here to donate to “Objective Zero.”