WATCH: Alabama men’s basketball get ready for regular-season finale vs Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team now sits at No. 8 in the latest poll standings with one game to go before the SEC Tournament.

The tournament kicks off March 10 in Nashville but as the No. 1 seed and SEC regular-season champions, the Crimson Tide (20-6) likely won’t play their first game until Friday.

Alabama is riding on a magical season where they are now a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after not being ranked at the start of the season. They also won their first SEC title since 2002.

Head coach Nate Oats will be joined by Jahvon Quinerly and Herbert Jones. Jones has been named a semi-finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

Their final game will tip-off at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs (14-10) in Athens right here on CBS 42.

You can watch the entire press conference in the player above starting at 10 a.m.