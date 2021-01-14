WATCH: 4 Crimson Tide players declare early for NFL Draft

 

4 Crimson Tide players declare early for NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Quarterback Mac Jones, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have all decided to forgo their senior seasons and will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

The announcement was made in a press conference where the athletes addressed the media regarding their decision.

Head coach Nick Saban says all four players made the decisions based on “business” and not “emotions.” He thanked every player for their contributions especially during this latest national championship run for the Crimson Tide.

Jones, Surtain, Waddle and Barmore join the likes of Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris as other Alabama stars who will likely hear their name called in the draft.

You can watch the full announcement in the player above.

