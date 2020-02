Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month will be honored Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony, called “A Celebration of Life,” will begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the sold-out public memorial. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The event will be streamed live on CBSN and in the video player above.