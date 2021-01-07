 

WATCH LIVE: Saban, Alabama defensive players speak ahead of CFP National Championship

Sports

by: Drew Taylor

Posted:

MIAMI, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football Nick Saban will be one of several people speaking to the media ahead of the Crimson Tide’s showdown against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday.

The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and will involve Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. In addition, six Alabama defensive players will also speak on the game, including Patrick Surtain II, Dylan Moses, Christian Harris, Jordan Battle, Phil Mathis and DJ Dale.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

Watch the full press conference here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

