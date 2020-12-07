 

WATCH LIVE: Saban talks Alabama win over LSU, SEC Championship Game against Florida

by: Drew Taylor

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will speak to the media at noon Monday to discuss the Crimson Tide’s win over LSU Saturday, as well as the upcoming SEC Championship against Florida in a couple of weeks.

Alabama routed LSU 55-17 in Baton Rouge. This was a change from last season, when LSU narrowly defeated Alabama 46-41 and went on to be national champions.

Alabama will play Arkansas this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arkansas.

On Dec. 19, Alabama will play Florida for bragging rights as champions of the SEC. The last time the two teams faced each other in the SEC Championship was 2008, when then-quarterback Tim Tebow led the Gators to a 31-20 win over the Tide.

Kickoff will be held at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS.

Tune in at noon to watch the full press conference.

