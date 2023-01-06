LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WRBL) – Georgia and TCU have arrived in Los Angeles for the 2023 CFP National Championship. The message from Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart is that this game will be treated with the mindset of business as usual saying, “It’s not different in terms of what we do, just where we’re doing it.”

On the other hand, TCU’s Head Coach Sonny Dykes spoke on his team’s journey to the National Championship. TCU feels like it has earned it’s spot in this game, with Dykes saying “We’ve earned our way here. It hasn’t been easy. There has not been anything easy about any of it. You know, we have a tough football team, it’s very opportunistic and we’re certainly going to have to be that way on Monday night.”

TCU will take on Georgia at 7:30pm EST Monday night. News 3 Sports will have full coverage of the game.