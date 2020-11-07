Watch the SEC on CBS Georgia vs Florida online and on mobile

We want to alert our viewers to a technical issue we are working to resolve at WRBL this morning.

Friday night, we experienced an equipment failure at our transmitter site that took the station off the air for approximately three hours.

Our engineers were able to get us back on the air shortly after midnight Saturday morning. But we are currently operating a low power – because the primary equipment failure has not been resolved.

We want our viewers to know now that this could potentially impact their ability to watch today’s SEC on CBS Game of the Week – Georgia vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET.

AT&T/DirectTV customers should be fine regardless, as they get our signal over fiber, directly from our studio. So you may want to consider watching the game at a location with AT&T/DirectTV service.

Another option will be to watch the game online via CBSSports.com or CBS All Access, or here on WRBL.com in this web article.

You can also watch online through a Smart TV, PC, Mobile device or tablet by clicking right here.

We sincerely apologize for the potential inconvenience this may cause.