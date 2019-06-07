Web Extra: Catching Up With NFL Veteran Isaiah Crowell Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA - Isaiah Crowell has spent 6 seasons in the NFL, and he's also set the New York Jets single-game rushing record as well rushing for 219 yards in one game. Despite all the success he finds time every year to come back where it all started in Columbus, Georgia.

Throughout the year Isaiah Crowell constantly gives back to his community during the holidays and by hosting an annual free summer football camp. This year he unfortunately had to cancel his football camp due to bad weather conditions. In place of the canceled football camp Isaiah Crowell will host a meet and greet event.

Here are the details of the event:

Isaiah Crowell Meet and Greet

3109 Victory Drive, Columbus, Georgia

10:00 am - 1:00 pm (Eastern)

During his time in the Fountain City sports director Rex Castillo caught up with the NFL veteran.

