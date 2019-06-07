Web Extra: One-On-One With Detroit's Draft Pick Kolton Ingram Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA - In the final day of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers drafted Columbus State Senior Kolton Ingram. Ingram was considered undersized compared to most MLB starting pitchers, but he's proved doubters wrong his entire career. He leaves the Fountain City as CSU's all time leader in strikeouts, with 315.

Sports Director Rex Castillo caught up with the Detroit Tigers newest draft pick and how Ingram plans to keep on proving the doubters wrong.



