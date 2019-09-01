WEB EXTRA: Spencer Alumni Basketball Game

COLUMBUS, Ga – Join Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo, and Justin Holbrock for Week 2 of the News 3 PrepZone Preview, where they break down the biggest games in the Chattahoochee Valley.

This week’s episode includes one of the big rivalries in Chambers County as Lanett travels to LaFayette. Speaking of rivalries, we'll take a quick trip down U.S. 431 to Opelika High School as they take on the Auburn Tigers in their annual showdown. Plus, our PrepZone Game of the Week is the 57th Heritage Bowl at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium as the Carver Tigers and Spencer Greenwave face off, both looking to avoid going 0-2 to start the season.