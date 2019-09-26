Web Extra: Talking Auburn Football With Benji Roland

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Auburn Nose Tackle Benji Roland has a great career playing on The Plains. He was a member of the 1988 SEC Championship Team and won some impressive individual awards which included All-American Honors, and a member of the SEC All Conference Team as well.

In this web extra WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo and Benji talk about Auburn’s 4-0 start to the season. How true freshman Bo Nix has looked in the first month of his SEC career, the improved rushing attack of the Tigers and his expectations for the rest of the season.

Catch Benji on the “Countdown To Kickoff” WRBL’s college football preview show. It airs at 2:30 pm Eastern Saturday, September 28th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss