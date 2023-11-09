Congratulations to the following athletes on signing to play in college on Wednesday:

Glenwood: Presley Giglio (Bryan College Volleyball), Olivia Slocumb (West Georgia Softball), Anna Grace Griggs (Northwest Florida Softball) and Ragan McConnell (Bevill State Softball)

Beulah: Abrianna Green (Columbus State Softball), Aubryn Trammell (Point University Softball), Elizabeth Hancock (Lurleen B. Wallace Softball), Libby Buchanan (Wallace-Dothan Softball)

Opelika: Jackson Killcreas (Chipola Baseball) and Sarah Bush (Auburn Swimming)

You can watch full interviews with all the signees in the videos below.