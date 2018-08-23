Week 2 PrepZone Preview

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Week 2 of the PrepZone has several big matchups on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. Jack Patterson, Rex Castillo and Justin Holbrock break down six big games this week.

In Alabama, defending state champion Lanett opens their season hosting their rivals from Valley. Meanwhile in Class 7A, Auburn hosts Wilcox Central and Central takes on Mays in the C1N Classic in Atlanta.

Over in Georgia, Shaw faces off with Northside in a Thursday night rivalry showdown. On Friday, it's a interstate matchup of top 10 powerhouses as Opelika takes on Callaway in LaGrange. Carver hosts Spencer in the 56th Annual Heritage Bowl in this week's Friday Night Tailgate Game of the Week sponsored by Pepsi.

