Auburn, AL (WRBL) – When opponents come to Auburn Arena, they have to worry about the incredibly talented Tigers roster, and the frenzy crowd that calls themselves “The Jungle”. It’s one of the most rowdy, energetic student sections in all of college basketball. It may look like chaos in this courtside section. There is order to it. Michael Floyd, a Junior at Auburn University, is the Vice President of “The Jungle”. He’s also a life long Auburn Tigers fan. For him watching this version of the Auburn Men’s Basketball team has been amazing.



“Anybody can tell you that Auburn basketball was probably one of the worst, if not the worst basketball programs before his arrival and now it’s becoming and it’s going to pass one of the up and comers with the Gonzagas, the Dukes, North Carolinas,” said Floyd.



A lot of Auburn fans have embraced becoming a “basketball school” thanks to the Tigers recent success on the Hardwood. This team was able to reach the #1 spot in the AP Polls. They are the first team reach that high a ranking in school history.



As the regular season winds down, it’s time to get ready for March Madness. For fans like Floyd, who haven’t cheered on the Tigers in a post season, the excitment for this post season is palpable.

“This post season it means so much to me. This team hasn’t really experienced a post season like until 2019 when they made the Final Four. So I am extremely excited. I’m pretty sure other students are excited,” said Floyd.



“The Jungle” is just part of the experience of an Auburn home game, Floyd was just excited to be at these games. He found out that by attending more of these games, he found more than just fellow fans to hang out with during those four quarters.



“Now there are some people in a line to get to basketball game that we have attended football games together. We’ve attended basketball, baseball and all type of sports together. From the time you step on campus and from the time you get involved you become adopted into this family. A never ending family, and ever growing family,” said Floyd.



The Auburn Men’s Basketball team will have one final home game against South Carolina on Saturday, March 5th.