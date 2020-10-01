West Georgia’s Caldwell-Pope In NBA Championship Series

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat for the 2020 NBA Championship. There’s also a West Georgia connection to this championship series. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a guard on the LA roster and before he played for the Lakers he started playing AAU basketball in the Chattahoochee Valley. Caldwell-Pope went to play high school basketball for the Greenville Patriots and eventually play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

St. Anne-Pacelli’s current athletic director Corry Black was Caldwell-Pope’s AAU coach. He spoke with News 3 about his former player’s work ethic and what his example means to future basketball players.

“It’s always good to have those stories of a kid that’s from Greenville, Georgia a place that no one goes to. If you just work, work and stay humble. That’s the key stay humble and put in the work. You can achieve all the dreams. He worked every day and didn’t take days off. He strived to get better every single day. If you do the same you can get to the same level,” said Coach Black.

