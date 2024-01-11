AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn football coach Carnell Williams aka “Cadillac,” announced his resignation with the intent to “pursue other opportunities.”

Williams released the following statement through Auburn University regarding his resignation.

After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities. I love Auburn, the players, and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life. Carnell Williams

Auburn University’s Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze also release a statement thanking Williams for his contributions to Auburn’s football program.

We are incredibly appreciative of Carnell and what he’s done for the Auburn football program during his time on the coaching staff. He led Auburn through a time of transition and is one of the program’s all-time greats. I know this wasn’t easy for him, but I respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best. Hugh Freeze

Williams was recently promoted to Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach after his stint as Interim Head Coach last season after Bryan Harsin was let go. Williams has been on the Auburn coaching staff for the last five seasons, becoming one of the team’s top recruiters.

Williams is most known for his playing days for Auburn from 2001-2004, rushing for over 3800 yards and 45 touchdowns in his Tigers career. We will continue to follow this breaking story as it develops.