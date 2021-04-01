Where NRG Stadium ranks among safest stadiums across the U.S.

HOUSTON (CW39) Safety data is being released about different stadiums around the county that host professional sports. NRG Stadium, home to the largest scoreboard in the NFL ranks among them.

BestNeighborhood.org took a look at the square footage, capacity and the COVID situation in top 50 arenas in N. America to determine which stadiums were riskiest, but also took a look at the top 10 or so safest outdoor arenas..

Safest Stadiums

Levi’s Stadium (Best)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Paul Brown Stadium

NRG Stadium

Lambeau Field

Gillette Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Chase Center

MetLife Stadium

Moda Center

Riskiest Stadiums

Scotiabank Saddledome

SAP Center

Little Caesars Arena

Amalie Arena

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Gila River Arena

Xcel Energy Center

Smoothie King Center

Prudential Center

American Airlines Arena

Full Report here: https://bestneighborhood.org/the-riskiest-safest-arenas-for-a-potential-virus-outbreak/