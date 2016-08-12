Why did the Olympic pools in Rio turn green?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have noticed while watching the Olympics that the water polo and diving pools in Rio have turned green this week.

Olympic officials say it’s because the alkaline level in the pools has gone down, but experts at Teddy Bear Pools in Chicopee say that’s not the case at all.

22News spoke with owner Teddy Hebert who said alkalinity never goes away once it’s in the pool. He said two situations could turn water green. If the water were hazy and murky, it’s because of algae. In this case, the water is a clear green.

Hebert believes the copper from the plumbing is most likely getting into the water. When copper and chlorine mix, it turns the water a clear green.

Hebert told 22News Olympic officials are taking the wrong approach in fixing the problem. He said, “It’s metals, it’s clear. It’s not algae. What they’re doing is throwing in more sanitizer, more chlorine thinking its algae. You want to talk about unprofessionalism? Unfortunately, this is very common in my industry, and not just here in the United States.”

He said the problem could be fixed within 24 hours with the correct approach. He also said this can affect the divers, who search for a clear focal point at the bottom of a pool.