World-class kayakers visit the Chattahoochee River during Winter months

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – While many people head south for the cooler months, some world-class kayakers travel from all over to float on the Chattahoochee River.

These elite competitors call Phenix City home for the winter, and their community is often referred to as the “Wintering Grounds.”

“The whole community is very welcoming. The city council is happy to have us here. They stop by to make sure we’re enjoying ourselves. With the river access so easy and with all the good restaurants and everything like that, it’s tough to complain. It’s great,” says Stephen Wright, a kayaking gold medalist.

These elite competitors travel down south for the warm weather and wild waves found in the Chattahoochee River, and some have been visiting for years. After all, the Chattahoochee River is home to the world’s largest urban whitewater course.

“It’s high volume, big water, it’s exciting and it’s fun,” says Wright.

The kayakers come from families of all ages and locations, from rookies just getting started all the way up to multiple gold medal winners. But for them, this is a community where everyone is welcome.

“I know everyone in this community, all these paddlers, no matter how many goals they’ve won, their always anxious to reach out to a new paddler and give them some pointers,” says Dan Gilbert, the Owner of Whitewater Express.

For Walker, this is his 10th year heading south and the reason why is quite simple.

“There’s no where like this in terms of just the ability to be relatively warm in the winter time, and have big exciting water, and just easy access to everything this city has to offer,” says Wright.

Wright has won one gold medal at a World Championship and he’s also a six-time National Freestyle Kayak Champion, as well.

Most paddlers will stay anywhere from three to six months, and then they’re off to their next destination.