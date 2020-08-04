World Games 2022 announce sale of specialty license plates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2022 World Games is giving Alabama residents an opportunity to support the World Games by purchasing specialty license plates.

The license plates are available now and cost $50, $48.75 of which each purchase going to the World Games. CEO Nick Sellers joined the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin to tell fans how they could be part of the

“Once in a lifetime moment in Alabama.” Sellers said, “When it’s time to renew your tag, be a part of history and ask the for The World Games 2022 license plate.”

You can pre-order your World Games 2022 specialty plates here. In order for the Alabama Department of Revenue to produce the specialty plates, there will have to be 250 purchase commitments by August 1, 2021. The plates were approved by the Alabama Legislative Oversight Committee last week.

