WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 to help a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.



In this edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have a two-year old German Sheppard named Coraline. Coraline is a high energy dog that would be a great fit for an active family. She’s great with other dogs and great with kids.



For this week’s game Coraline picks between the #1 Tennessee Volunteers taking on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs. The German Sheppard goes with Hendon Hooker and the Vols to take down the Dawgs in Athens. You can watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on WRBL, kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET. The game will start directly after Air Force vs. Army.

If you want to make Coraline part of your family contact the Humane Society of Harris County at 706-582-3007