WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.”

Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home.

In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week.

This week, 4-year-old Hershey decides the fate of the game.

Kathryn Genova with the Humane Society of Harris County says the petite, female pup is a great girl.

“She’s a wonderful little girl, four years old, really affable love, great family dog, loves kids, loves toys, is a bit of a fence climber…” said Genova. “But that could be fixed, I’m sure. Great girl. Just a lot of fun, easygoing, very happy personality.”

#10 Alabama and #11 Ole Miss are going head-to-head this week. Who did Hershey choose to win this neck-and-neck game?

Hershey isn’t a fan of the underdog — she deemed the Alabama Crimson Tide will win out.

To give this pup a forever home, call the Humane Society of Harris County at (706) 582-3007.

