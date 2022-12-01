COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you another “WRBL Puppy Picks.”

Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home.

In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week.

This week’s dog is one-year-old Jill. Katherine with the Humane Society tells the WRBL team her favorite thing about the pup.

“Her joy of life,” said Katherine. “Just every day is a good one for Jill.”

Every day may be a good one for Jill, but which team will have the better day this weekend?

Between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers, Jill had a tough choice to make — and for a joyful pup, she sure did pick the upset.

According to Jill, the LSU Tigers will win out over the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

To give this joyful pup a forever home, call the Humane Society of Harris County at (706) 582-3007.