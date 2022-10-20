WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 to help a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

In this edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have a two-year old pit bull named Princess makes her selection between #7 Ole Miss vs. LSU. Princess is a very loving, and affectionate pit bull with a big personality. She does great with other dogs, but doesn’t get along too well with cats. She’s a great companion for an active family, or if you want to hangout by the couch all day she’s a great hugger.

The Rebels are heading into Death Valley this season, and according to Princess Ole Miss will stay undefeated and improve to 8-0 by defeating the LSU Tigers.

You watch Ole Miss vs. LSU on WRBL with kickoff set for 3:30 pm ET, 2:30 CT. If you have questions about bringing Princess home please contact the Humane Society of Harris County at 706-582-3007.