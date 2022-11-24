WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.”

Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home.

In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week.

This week we have a 5 year old Shepherd Mix named Remy.

Amy with the Humane Society of Harris County says Remy is quite friendly.

“Oh yeah. He loves every one. Loves people, he’s a total social butterfly. Seems to get along well with dogs as well. We are still working on our cat testing, but so far seems positive.”

Remy went with the upset pick, choosing Auburn to beat 7th ranked Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

If you are interested in giving Remy a forever home, apply via the Humane Society’s website, which is hs.harrisco.org.