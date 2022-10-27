WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 to help a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.



In this edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have a two-year old bully mix named “Tyson”, dressed up for Halloween! Tyson is a very friendly and affectionate dog that gets along great with people, children and other dogs.



For this week’s game Tyson gets to pick between the annual rivalry game between the Florida Gators and the #1 Georgia Bulldogs.



While the Dawgs have won the last four of the five games over the Gators. Tyson goes with the upset and selected Florida to beat Georgia. You catch watch this game right here on WRBL at 3:30 PM ET. If you have questions about bringing “Tyson” home please contact the Humane Society of Harris County at 706-582-3007.