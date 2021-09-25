WRBL SEC Pick ‘Em Week 4

Week 4 of the college football season is here, and the News 3 sports team is back to make their picks.


Georgia State at #23 Auburn: All pick Auburn
Southern Miss at #1 Alabama: All pick Alabama
LSU at Mississippi State: Rex and Javaris pick LSU. Kenzie and Jack pick Mississippi State

Missouri at Boston College: Kenzie and Rex pick Missouri. Javaris and jack pick Boston College

#7 Texas A&M at #16 Arkansas: All pick Arkansas

Tennessee at #11 Flordia: All pick Florida.
Kentucky at South Carolina: Jack picks Kentucky. Kenzie, Javaris and Rex pick South Carolina.

