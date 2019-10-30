WRBL Sports Picks The College Football Playoff Teams

The College Football Playoff rankings are coming out soon. Before they drop the WRBL Sports team makes their picks for the final four teams that will battle it out for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Here are the results:
Shaquira Speaks’ College Football Playoff
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Alabama
- Clemson
1st Two Out
- Penn State
- Oregon
Jack Patterson’s College Football Playoff
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
1st Two Out
- Penn State
- Winner of Georgia/Florida
Rex Castillo’s College Football Playoff
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Clemson
1st Two Out
- Oklahoma
- Georgia