WRBL Sports Picks The College Football Playoff Teams

The College Football Playoff rankings are coming out soon. Before they drop the WRBL Sports team makes their picks for the final four teams that will battle it out for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Here are the results:

Shaquira Speaks’ College Football Playoff

Ohio State LSU Alabama Clemson

1st Two Out

Penn State

Oregon

Jack Patterson’s College Football Playoff

LSU Alabama Ohio State Clemson

1st Two Out

Penn State

Winner of Georgia/Florida

Rex Castillo’s College Football Playoff

LSU Ohio State Alabama Clemson

1st Two Out