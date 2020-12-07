 

Wrestling legend Dan Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom award

Sports

by: Aleksandra Bush and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

IOWA CITY, IA – APRIL 21: Dan Gable acknowledges the crowd after being introduced as part of the 1972 Olympic team during the finals of the US Wrestling Olympic Trials at Carver Hawkeye Arena on April 21, 2012 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom award, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to Dan Gable on Monday.

The White House announcement described Gable as undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Gable won a Gold Medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany.

He is in the United States of America Wrestling Hall of Fame, the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. 

After his wrestling career, Gable went on to become the winningest coach in the history of the University of Iowa.

“Gable has inspired thousands of athletes in Iowa, the United States, and the world,” the White House said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 32°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 53° 32°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

62° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 62° 37°

Thursday

67° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 39°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 68° 46°

Sunday

61° / 39°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 61° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories